Joyce Legg

Joyce L. Legg, 75, of Herscher, passed away Monday (April 5, 2010) in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of her life will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the American Legion hall in Herscher. There will be no visitation. Herscher Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Legg worked for more than 40 years at Curl Up & Dye Beauty Salon in Kankakee. She was born Jan. 25, 1935, the daughter of Curtis and Carmen Hutchcraft. She loved to cook. She enjoyed flowers and being in her yard.

Surviving are her husband, Delbert, whom she married June 1, 1958, in Fairfield; one son, Dean Burch of Clinton; two granddaughters, Denell Burch of Bloomington, Donnae Yates of Kankakee; one sister, Margaret Garrett of Bradenton, Fla.; and her mother-in-law, Edna Legg of Fairfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Glen Legg.

