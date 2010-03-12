Louise Dowdy

Louise Viola Dowdy, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by her family Wednesday (March 10, 2010), following a long illness. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Senesac Funeral Home & Cremations of Kankakee, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. David Peterman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Mrs. Dowdy was a homemaker for many years while raising her children. She was then employed by the former Kankakee State Hospital until her retirement. She was born July 3, 1927, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., the daughter of Earl and Margaret Huddleston Dickerson. Her husband, Richard F. Dowdy, whom she married Nov. 18, 1946, in Cairo, died May 16, 1978. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, dancing, listening to oldies music and taking trips to Joplin, Mo.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Brigette Dowdy of Chebanse; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Lois and Joseph Fattori of Bourbonnais, Phyllis and Willie Peterman of Topeka, Kan., Nancy Harris and Butch Hubert of Bradley, Patricia Surprenant of Manteno, Margaret "Joy" Melton of Bradley; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Frank and Charlotte Dowdy of Evansville, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and one sister, Geraldine Cotilla of Sarasota, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sons, Warren, Wayne and Larry Dowdy.

