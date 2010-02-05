Verginia Hanna

Visitation for Verginia E. Hanna, 96, of Onarga, will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Onarga Christian Church. Pastor James Small and Pastor Neil Larimore will officiate.

Burial will be in Onarga Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Onarga Christian Church Building Fund or to the donor's choice. She died Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2010) at her daughter's home in Onarga. Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

Mrs. Hanna was a dietitian for the Gilman School District. She was born Feb. 16, 1913, in Lanark, the daughter of Charles W. and Lula Belle Rowland Whitmer. Her husband, Forest C. Hanna, whom she married Sept. 14, 1930, in Lanark, died May 16, 1985. She was a member of Onarga Christian Church, Royal Neighbors, Rebekah's Lodge (where she earned the degree of Chevalier Medal), past president and member of the Ladies Auxiliaries Patriarchs Militant in Fisher and a member of the Ladies Encampment Auxiliary. In 1989 she placed the wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Forest C. Jr. and Eileen Hanna of Watseka, Howard W. and Betty Hanna of Tampico; three daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and Richard Walters of Decatur, Mary and Carl Bork of Onarga, Rita and Gary Perkinson of Onarga; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanna of DeKalb; 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Belle Campbell of Freeport; and family friend, Connie Morden of St. Anne.

Deceased are one son, William E. Hanna; one daughter and son-in-law, Rilla and Rod Schriefer; two granddaughters, Lori and Kathrine; two infant great-grandsons and one infant great-granddaughter; her parents; two brothers, Howard and Harold; and three sisters, Dorothy, Helen and Margaret.

