Nathan Porter

Visitation for Nathan T. Porter, 9, of Grant Park, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, where he was a member. The Rev. Dan Hessling and the Rev. Denis White will officiate.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He died Sunday (Jan. 10, 2010) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center.

Nathan was born Nov. 24, 2000, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth M. and Mary Wasik Porter. He was in the third grade at Grant Park Grade School. He played with the Manteno Youth Soccer League, was a member of the Grant Park Soccer Team and also the Grant Park Little League. He enjoyed watching football, collecting football cards and building with LEGOs.

Surviving are his parents of Grant Park; two brothers, Michael and Patrick Porter, both of Grant Park; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Wasik of Robertsville, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Betty Porter of Momence; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

His paternal grandfather, Ronald M. Porter, is deceased.

