Conrad Best II -- Kankakee

Visitation for Conrad Charles Best II, 63, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at the Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Avenue, Peoria.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery, Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 or to the American Lung Association. He passed away Sunday (Dec. 20, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center.

Mr. Best was employed by General Foods and later by Bunge as a production supervisor. He was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of Conrad Charles Sr. and Elnor Marie Turnbull Best. He was a 1964 graduate of Spaulding Institute in Peoria and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Illinois State University in January of 1972. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He was a decorated combat medic and was awarded the Silver Star and a Purple Heart. He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, where he served as commander for two years and was currently the chaplain. In 2009, he was awarded Chaplain of the Year by the American Legion 18th District. Conrad enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved the outdoors. He was a grill master and a beer connoisseur.

Surviving are his wife, the former Ronda Raymond, of Kankakee, whom he married July 21, 1973; one daughter, Nora Kathleen R. Best of Chicago; one son, Conrad Thomas R. Best of Kankakee; his mother of Peoria; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kathleen Laflen of South Carolina, Eileen and Mike Buford of Kansas City, Susan and John Elliott of Peoria, Anne Wells of Bloomington; two brothers-in-law, Jack (Maureen) Raymond of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Thomas and Kathie Raymond of Hastings, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his father; one daughter, Genvieve Raymond Best; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Nada Raymond; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Laflen and Michael Wells.

