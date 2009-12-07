Visitation for Betty Lou Elliott, 81, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Pastor Ed Hedding will officiate.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Asbury Cemetery, Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to ManorCare Health Services Activity Fund or to the donor's choice. She passed away Friday (Dec. 4, 2009) at ManorCare Health Services.

Mrs. Elliott was an executive secretary for the Roper Corporation for many years, retiring in 1973. She had also worked for Kankakee Spring Service. She was born April 7, 1928, in Nortonville, the daughter of Willis and Grace Morris Ruby. Her husband, Kenneth Elliott, whom she married Sept. 14, 1946, in Jacksonville, died March 13, 2009. She was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center (TWIG), where she was past president of the auxiliary and sold jewelry for the hospital. Betty was a representative for the Illinois Hospital Association, was active in politics and government, and ran for a seat in the Constitutional Convention. She was also one of the original members and past president of the Kankakee Chapter of Stop ERA and was a pro-life supporter.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Charles Jackson of Denton, Texas, Cindy and Tim Cordes of Davenport, Iowa; one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Carolyn Elliott of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Christine Sterling, Jeff Jackson, Rebecca Aydlot, Sara Hanson, Amy Seward, Hannah Cordes, Lindsay Keller, Rachel Elliott and Emily Elliot; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one brother, Earl Ruby; and two sisters, Gladys Hembrough and Sylvia Retzer.

Betty Elliott was a doted-on daughter, adored wife, active mother and beloved grandmother/great-grandmother. She was strong-willed, outspoken and independent, while at the same time, she cherished her role as homemaker and blossomed under the care and support of her loving husband, Kenny.

Betty was a woman of routine and order but loved to laugh and talk. There was always something for her to do and be busy with. She loved to bowl, read the newspaper aloud, clean her home, plant flowers, shop (sales only), collect stuff, call in to talk-radio programs, take photographs, visit with family and friends near or far, go to church, share stories of her folks and days gone by, dance and listen to big band music, cook and host meals, especially holiday get-togethers, and, most importantly, to talk to and about the good Lord.

