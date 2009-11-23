John Trumann

John S. Trumann, 82, of Watseka, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2009). Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford, until the 11 a.m. services. The Rev. Jason Wagner will officiate.

Burial, with graveside military rites by the Milford American Legion Post 723, will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Memorials may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Danville Veterans Administration.

