Bernadean Jackson

Bernadean "Bea" Jackson, 80, of Kankakee, died Friday (Nov. 6, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mrs. Jackson was retired from Kankakee State Hospital (Shapiro Developmental Center) as a mental health supervisor. She had also worked at Bear Brand Hosiery. She was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Cabery, the daughter of Lester and Flora Vaughn. Her husband, Bascom Jackson, whom she married Nov. 9, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee, died March 7, 2001. She was a member of the Bradley American Legion Post 766 Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. She was a volunteer in the Retail Shop at Asbury United Methodist Church. She loved socializing, all kinds of dancing, helping everybody, and watching TV game shows.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Leighann Jackson of Orlando, Fla.; one daughter and son-in-law, Janice and John Jackson of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Stephanie and John Holman, James Jackson, Jacob and Kristin Jackson, Emily and Marcus Slominski, Rebekah Jackson, Janel and Josh Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Cindy Slominski, Laila Jackson, Kode Johnson; sisters-in-law, Ethel Venema of Sun Valley, Calif., Louise and Russell Hamende of St. Elmo, Ruth Lefeave of El Paso, Texas, Gladys Zbinden and Shirley Wooldridge, both of Bourbonnais, Lillian and Gerhard Hansen of St. Anne, Thelma and Melvin Adcron of Watseka, Phyllis and Austin Knecht of Redding, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Donald and Sheri Jackson of Kankakee, Charles and Gwen Jackson of Lansing, Jim and Margaret Jackson of Hillsborough, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her parents and two sisters, Wanda Starasinich and Wilma Jean Eliston.

Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)