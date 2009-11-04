Death notices: Nov. 4, 2009

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

Tom G. Fay, 75, of Watseka, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2009) at Gilman Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, Nov. 5</strong>

<strong>Calvin Bessey</strong>, 11 a.m. Resurrection Lutheran Church, Bloomington

<strong>Margiene Betourne</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Leonard Blake</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Geraldine Cullen</strong>, 11 a.m. Immanuel Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>Hazel Duncan</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>Thomas Reichert III</strong>, 1 p.m. graveside Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland

<strong>Nellie Ruetz</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Services for <strong>Bernard G. Euler</strong>, 84, of Manteno, were held Nov. 3 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Pastor Howell officiated. Mr. Euler died Oct. 31, 2009. Burial was in Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, Monee. Pallbearers were Sean and Steve Buckner; Justin and Jeremiah Laird; and Wayne and Jonathon Sisk.