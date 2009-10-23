Margaret Strough

Visitation for Margaret Uebele Strough, 93, of Gilman, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. The Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate.

Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts. Memorials may be made to the Christian Church in Onarga. She died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2009) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

Mrs. Strough worked at Melinds Factory and retired in 1982 after 27 1/2 years. She was born April 10, 1916, in Olney, the daughter of Alfred and Grace Mericle Legan. Her first husband, Herman Uebele, whom she married Nov. 24, 1934, in Roberts, died April 22, 1962. She later married Everett Strough on July 17, 1963. He died Nov. 9, 1987. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roberts, where she was active with the Ladies Aid. She later attended the Onarga Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling and reading.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and George Harvick of Gilman; one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Linda Uebele of Mahomet; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Pratt of Springfield.

Deceased are one stepson, one stepdaughter, her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

