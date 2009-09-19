Patricia Blanchette, 70, of St. George, passed away at her home on Thursday (Sept. 17, 2009), with her family at her side. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais with burial in St. George Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Mrs. Blanchette was born Dec. 20, 1938, in LeRoy, the daughter of Virgil and Elva Fannin Leathers. She was retired from the Grant Park post office as a rural mail carrier. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and belonged to the Prayer Shawl Ministries. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, Tuesday night bunco and spending time with the girls of '56.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Alan and Patty Blanchette of Limestone, Mitch and Maria Blanchette and Vicki and Scott Granger, all of St. George. Four grandchildren also survive, Lindsay Blanchette, Tiffany Blanchette and her fiance, Brad Kuntz, Joshua Granger and Natalie Blanchette. She had one great-grandchild, Delaney Kuntz. She is also survived by three sisters and their spouses, Judy and Ray St. Aubin of Manteno, Sharon and Anthony Totleben of Stoughton, Wis., and Connie and Joe McCullough of Cadiz, Ky. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Mildred Blanchette of Manteno; four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, Dorene and Ben Sarff, Phil and Margaret Blanchette, Dale and Gina Blanchette and Linda Blanchette, all of Manteno; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Blanchette, whom she married Jan. 18, 1958, in Manteno. He died May 30, 1995; her parents; her father-in-law, Leo; and one brother-in-law, Ray Blanchette.

