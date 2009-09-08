Robert Black Jr.

Robert V. Black Jr., 58, of Beecher, died Saturday (Sept. 5, 2009) in Culver, Ind. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Hack Funeral Home in Beecher, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Brandon Markette will officiate.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Sauk Village. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Mr. Black was employed by Steel Fabrication. He was born Sept. 30, 1950, in Chicago Heights, the son of Robert and Genevieve Leisenfelt Black.

Surviving are his wife, the former Kathy Stotts; one son, Byron Black; one daughter, Robyn Black; two grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Jane Tinkler.