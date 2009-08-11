Death notices -- August 11, 2009

DEATH NOTICES

Eugene Beasley, 64, of Sun River Terrace, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2009) at Hines VA Hospital in Maywood. Services are tentatively set for Saturday at House of Prayer Apostolic Church in Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park.

Peter Longstreet, 95, of St. Anne, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2009) at Bradley Royale Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending at the Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park.

Beatrice M. Merten, 86, of Bourbonnais, died today (Aug. 11, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Genevieve Anderson, 11 a.m. graveside St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill

Sandra Daniel, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

Myrna Kinney, noon, First Baptist Church of Momence

Marilyn White, 10 a.m. Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

Ruth Wiegand, 10 a.m. Forrest Apostolic Christian Church