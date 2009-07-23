Robert Soleau

Robert J. Soleau, 89, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Kankakee, died July 14, 2009, at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial Mass was celebrated July 20 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin. Father Doug Hauber officiated. Burial will be held at a later date in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

He was born Aug. 26, 1919, in Chicago, the son of Homer and Mabel Hayes Soleau. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ocala.

Surviving are his wife, the former Judith M. Zimmerman, of Ocala, whom he married July 27, 1941, in Adrian, Mich.; one son, Michael Soleau and Cathy Mason of Bourbonnais; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Pattie and Donald Link of Kankakee, MaryJo and Jack Gallaway of West Dundee, Carol Anderson of Ocala; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Deceased are three sons, David, Mark and Ricky; one granddaughter, Andrea Bruneau; and one son-in-law, Paul Birr.