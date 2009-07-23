Laura Boicken

Laura E. Boicken, 95, of Beecher, died Wednesday (July 22, 2009) at Beecher Manor. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hack Funeral Home, Beecher. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher, where she was a member. The Rev. Tom Ewing will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Luke Cemetery, Beecher. Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Church of Christ.

Mrs. Boicken was a homemaker. She was born June 12, 1914, in Beecher, the daughter of Henry and Jennie Peyla Wilkening. Her husband, Wilmer Boicken, whom she married April 3, 1936, in Beecher, is deceased. She was a member of St. Luke Women's Guild and a member of the Grant Park HEA for more than 50 years. She had been a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards and watching the Chicago White Sox.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Josie Boicken of Grant Park; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Gene Snapp of Momence, Nancy and Don Hansen of Minnesota; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two brothers, Edwin and George Wilkening; two sisters, Florence Bernhard and Ruth Bunte; and one nephew, Eugene Bernhard.