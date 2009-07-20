Donald Lukow

Donald P. Lukow, 83, of Chebanse, died Friday (July 17, 2009) at the Merkle-Knipprath Catholic Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. services at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Pastor Kene Whybrew will officiate.

Burial, with military rites by the Momence Honor Guard, will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Memorials may be made to the Chebanse Community Building.

Mr. Lukow was a lifelong farmer in the Chebanse area. He was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Chebanse, the son of William and Elizabeth Wendt Lukow. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean conflict and was a member of the Chebanse American Legion Post 408.

Surviving are two nephews, Ron (Theresa) Lukow, Larry (Mary) Lukow, all of Chebanse; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Glenn and Raymond Lukow.

