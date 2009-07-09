Visitation for Dan Courtney, 83, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Jesse L. Johnson will officiate.

Burial will be held Monday at Mound Grove Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. He died June 30, 2009, at Riverside Medical Center.

Mr. Courtney was retired from the Kankakee Foundry. He was born March 24, 1926, in Madison, Miss., the son of Arthur and Georgia Washington Courtney. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where was an usher board member. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are one son, Fenton McGee of Kankakee; one daughter, Joyce Bass of Jackson, Miss.; one stepson, Virgil Saulsberry of Joliet; two stepdaughters, Bernitta Saulsberry and Bertha Phillips, both of Joliet; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Linda Martin of Kankakee.

Deceased are one stepson, Leroy Saulsberry; four brothers and four sisters.

