Helen Pattison cb blog

Helen Pattison -- Springfield

Visitation for Helen M. Pattison, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Danville and Milford, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. services at the Knapp Funeral Home, Milford. The Rev. Paul Copeland will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorials may be made to the Milford District Library or to the Milford United Methodist Church. She died Saturday (June 13, 2009) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Mrs. Pattison was employed at the USDA office in Danville for 10 years before moving to Milford in 1947. She retired in 1990 after 28 years of serving as librarian at the Milford District Library. She was born May 31, 1918, in Armstrong, the daughter of Elmer and Stella Furrow Rickart. Her husband, Joseph G. Pattison, whom she married Nov. 2, 1946, in Watseka, died April 11, 2008. She was a 1936 graduate of Armstrong Township High School and attended Utterbach Business School in Danville. She was a member and organist for the Milford United Methodist Church for many years, prior to moving to Springfield in 2005. She was also a member of the Women's Club of Milford.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James M. and Jane Pattison of Springfield; three stepgrandchildren, Michael Unser of Olympia, Wash., Elisabeth Unser of Morrisonville, Christian (Jessica) Unser of Waterloo; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

Deceased are an infant sister and one brother, Kenneth T. Rickart.

