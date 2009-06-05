Angela Hubert js blog

Angela Hubert -- Kankakee

Angela Hubert, 88, of Kankakee, died Wednesday (June 3, 2009) at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hubert was employed at McClellan's Department store as a retail manager for 25 years and at Sears for 22 years. She was born June 27, 1920, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Devine Riordan. Her husband, Henry O. Hubert, whom she married Sept. 16, 1939, died Oct. 12, 1975. She attended St. Joseph Seminary High School and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose.

Surviving are one son, Kevin Hubert of Kankakee; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan and Richard Maisonneuve of The Villages, Fla., Harla Boulee of Kankakee, Cheryl and Larry Palmateer of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Harry Bates of Springfield; and one sister-in-law, Leta Riordan of Limestone.

Deceased are one daughter, Harleen Hubert; and three brothers, John Riordan, Gerald Riordan and Leonard (Rosemarie) Riordan.

