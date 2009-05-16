Deborah Neese /eh/blog

Deborah Neese -- Coal City

Deborah Sue Neese, 41, of Coal City, died Friday (May 15, 2009) at Morris Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Burial will be in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.

She was born Aug. 15, 1967, in Joliet.

Surviving are her parents, Robert and Betty Crawford Neese of Coal City; and her fiancé, Raymond Loetscher of Coal City.

Deceased are one son, Jonathan; and two brothers, Robert Neese and John Neese.