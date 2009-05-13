Karen Hupp-Ouellette js blog

Karen Hupp-Ouellette -- Chebanse

Visitation for Karen A. Hupp-Ouellette, 67, of Chebanse, will be from 4 p.m. Thursday until the 7 p.m. funeral service at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. The Rev. Bruce Salter will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded by the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Crematory, west Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. She died Tuesday (May 12, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center.

Mrs. Ouellette was a home health care provider for Riverside Medical Center, retiring in 2007 after 20 years of service. She was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn Reed Bushey. She enjoyed decorating, cars, NASCAR racing, going to the Kankakee Speedway races and reading.

Surviving are her husband, Leon Ouellette of Chebanse; one daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Ronald Sommer of St. Anne; two stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Vicky and Jim Dayhoff of Bradley, Becky Davis of Charlotte, N.C.; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Terry and Sylvia Ouellette of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley and Jerry Ouellette of Bourbonnais, Linda Slabik of Gilman, Vicky and Dale Hendrickson of Cleveland, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Melvin Clifford Hupp; her parents; one sister, Marilyn Crew; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Edwin Bushey, Dallis and Bev Bushey.

Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.