Glen Kietzman

Glen F. Kietzman, 95, of Roberts, died Wednesday (April 22, 2009) at his home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Roberts, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Matthew Geerdes will officiate.

Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was a member; Roberts Fire Department or to the Roberts Gym. Lamb-Young Funeral Home, Roberts, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Kietzman was a grain and cattle farmer all his life. He was born Jan. 6, 1914, in Roberts, the son of Frederick and Mabel D. Drager Kietzman. His wife, the former Eleanor Simmons, whom he married Feb. 14, 1939, in Melvin, died Dec. 31, 1983. He was a member of the Ford County Fair Board for 50 years, a member of the Illinois Shorthorn Association, Wall Township trustee and a Republican precinct committeeman.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Douglas Wallace of Roberts; four granddaughters, Christy Wallace of Loda, Michelle Rehg of Belleville, Stacy Ware of Paxton, Stephanie Ulitzsch of Watseka; and two great-grandchildren.

Deceased are four sisters.