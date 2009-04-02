Deryl Mc Ginnis

Deryl "Mac" Mc Ginnis, formerly of Kankakee, died Friday (March 27, 2009) in Palm Bay, Fla., with his beloved children at his side. Mr. Mc Ginnis was born July 30, 1938, in Kankakee, and resided there until moving to Florida in 1976.

Mr. Mc Ginnis is survived by two sons, Tim of Ocala, Fla., and Troy of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; three grandchildren, Ashley, Adam and Lauren; two stepgrandchildren, Amber and Carl; two brothers, Lyle (Vickie) Mc Ginnis, Marlin (Elaine) Mc Ginnis; one sister, Arvella (Tim) Waugh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mc Ginnis was preceded in death by his father, Maurice; and his mother, Edna. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. There will be no services at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date. The family has asked that any donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

