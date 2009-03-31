Dale Belanger, 78, of East Moline, formerly of St. Anne, died Sunday (March 29, 2009) at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member.

Mr. Belanger retired from the former Desaulniers in Moline in 1991 after more than 30 years of service. He was born Jan. 28, 1931, in St. Anne, the son of Orell and Hazel Goyette Belanger. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, where he had been an aerial photographer. He served as deacon and elder at his church. He had been a cat breeder and had shown cats throughout the United States for more than 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Boone, whom he married March 28, 1959, in East Moline; one daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Greg Wright of Gurnee; and two grandchildren, Steven and Caroline Wright.

Deceased are his parents; one infant brother, Garland; and stepmother, Hertha Johnson Belanger.

