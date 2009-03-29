Zena Stoops

Visitation for Zena Odella "Mother Stoops" Stoops, 90, of Bradley, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes and from 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wildwood Church of the Nazarene until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Wildwood Church of the Nazarene, where she was a member; or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. She died Thursday (March 26, 2009) at her son's home.

Mrs. Stoops was a cook at Stueben Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1989. She was born Feb. 16, 1919, in Crab Orchard, Ky., the daughter of Thomas W. and Rosie J. Kidd Osborne. Her husband, Wesley P. Stoops, whom she married July 27, 1952, in Indiana, died Aug. 30, 1993. In 1964, she and her husband were two of the founding members of Wildwood Church of the Nazarene, where she was lovingly known as Mother Stoops, as she was a mother to all who attend. She was also involved in the Women's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school and ran a bus ministry with her husband, picking up dozens of children and, oftentimes, seeing that they were dressed and taking them to church. She enjoyed doing embroidery, making dolls, doing crossword puzzles and, in general, had a deep love for children. She especially enjoyed reading her Bible.

Mrs. Stoops is survived by her children: Daughter, Rosie (Fred) Furston of Pekin; sons, Paul (Jody) Stoops of Bradley, Jonathon (Colleen) Stoops of Aledo, Nathan (Wendy) Stoops of Bourbonnais; brother, Paul Pattengille of Columbus, Ind.; three sisters, Retna Kirts of Columbus, Rissie Kirts of Nashville, Ind., Estelle Pugh of Crawfordsville, Ind.; grandchildren, David Furston, Tim Furston, Michael Furston, Joshua Stoops, Daniel (Gloria) Stoops, Jessica Stoops, Jon Stoops and Amanda Eckhoff; and great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Abigail and Izabelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant children, 15 brothers and sisters.

