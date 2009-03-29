Geraldine Guimond

Visitation for Geraldine D. Guimond, 88, of Manteno, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member. She died Tuesday (March 24, 2009) in Cape Coral, Fla.

Mrs. Guimond was a homemaker. She was born July 21, 1920, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Theresa Brown Richards. Her husband, Lionel Guimond, whom she married Sept. 27, 1940, died in January 1980.

Surviving are two sons, Everal Guimond and James Guimond; one daughter, Judith Berkowski; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen Maletich; and two brothers, Donald Richards and Jack Richards.

Deceased are two sons, Allen and Paul; and two brothers, Frank and Joseph.

