Phyllis Hastings

Phyllis Kay Schierer Hastings, 69, of Washington, died Tuesday (March 10, 2009) at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home, due to complications of pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Deiters Funeral Home in Washington, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, where she was a member, until the 10 a.m. funeral service. The Rev. Joseph P. Donton will officiate.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 2141 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 7000, El Segundo, CA 90245.

Mrs. Hastings was active in the family farming business. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Bricktown, the daughter of Robert and Lilian Hofstatter Schierer. She was also a caregiver for her father at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald I. Hastings, whom she married June 6, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington; one daughter and son-in-law, Judith Ann and Chuck Majeris of Eureka; one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Joseph and Robin Hastings of Washington; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; her parents of Eureka; and four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Marilyn Kern of Eureka, Barbara Jean and Chuck Riker of Herscher, Gerrie and Steve Schrock of Congerville, Bonnie and David Owens of Bloomington.

One infant brother is deceased.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://deitersfuneralhome.com/" target="http://deitersfuneralhome.com/">deitersfuneralhome.com</a>.