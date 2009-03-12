Anton Budny, 86, of Manteno, died Wednesday (March 11, 2009) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Private services will be held. Arrangements are by the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.

Mr. Budny was born July 3, 1922, in East Chicago, the son of Walenty T. and Leocardis Kowalic Budny. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theatre as a military policeman. He was a member of the American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City. He was of the Christian faith.

Surviving are three sisters and one brother-in-law, Sophie Tonn of Colorado, Jean and John Lakin of Florida, Verna Mae Budny of Iron Mountain, Mich.; one brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Mary Budny of Merrillville, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five brothers, Wallace, Frank, Joe, John and Walter.

