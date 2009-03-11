Visitation for Mozambique Dossie, 81, of Momence, was from 10 a.m. today until the 11 a.m. services at the Pembroke Church of Christ, 3799 S. Main, Hopkins Park, where he was a member. Brother Wallace McNeal officiated.

Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Mr. Dossie died Thursday (March 5, 2009) at his home. Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park, was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Dossie was a mechanic for Thrall Railroad Co., Chicago Heights. He was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Chicago, the son of Flora Bell Dossie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean conflict. He was a resident of the area for 40 years.

Surviving are three daughters and one son-in-law, Lavera Whitney of Momence, Wilma Whitney of Kankakee, Eleanor and Raymond Thomas of Gilbert, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

One son is deceased.

