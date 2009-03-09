Visitation for Klemens Schiel, 85, of Bourbonnais, will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, with a 5:45 p.m. rosary service, at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, where he was a member. The Rev. Richard Pighini will officiate.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made for Masses or to the American Cancer Society. He died Thursday (March 5, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center.

Mr. Schiel was a tablet maker for Armour Pharmaceutical for 32 years, retiring in 1989. He was born May 5, 1923, in Gabel, Russia, the son of Peter and Katharina Kern Schiel. His wife, the former Klementine "Tina" Schippelbein, whom he married May 1, 1946, in Germany, died Jan. 26, 2009. He served in the German Army from 1942-1945. He was a member of the Holy Name Society at his church and had volunteered for the senior citizens since 1989. He enjoyed animals, gardening, bowling, going to the YMCA daily and the Bradley High School Early Swim.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Reinholdt and Corine Schiel of Kankakee, Benhart Schiel of Bourbonnais; three daughters and sons-in-law, Erika and Gene Schwanbeck, Monica and Mark Powell, all of Bourbonnais, Christine and Tony Bray of Normal; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Katherina Hochalter and Pauline Blumenschien, both of Germany.

Deceased are one great-grandson, Christian James Schiel; one sister, Rosie Schiel; and two brothers, Peter Schiel and August Schiel.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://clancygernon.com" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.