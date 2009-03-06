Faith Hughes

Faith Kathryn Hughes, infant daughter of Thomas K. and Aimee R. Schlemmer Hughes, of Fowler, Ind., died at birth Wednesday (March 4, 2009) at Provena United Samaritans Medical Center of Danville. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Pastor Donald Love will officiate.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bethania Cemetery, Justice. Arrangements are by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her paternal grandfather, Frank Hughes Sr. of Watseka; and many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-great-aunts, and cousins.

Deceased are her paternal grandmother, Clara Hughes; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Reder; and maternal great-grandparents, Fred and Lois Reder.

