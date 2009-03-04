Tressa Gilreath

Tressa D. "Teri" Gilreath, 50, of Gary, Ind., sister of Kankakee residents, died Monday (March 2, 2009) in Kankakee. Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday until the 3 p.m. memorial service at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded by the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Crematory, west Kankakee.

Ms. Gilreath was a homemaker. She was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Fayette, Ala., the daughter of Charles W. and Juanita Porter Gilreath. She enjoyed fishing, camping and her dogs.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ricky Gilreath and fiancee Nancy Hardesty, Tim and Virginia Gilreath, all of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; her mother of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Floyd Parks of Warsaw, Ind.; and three brothers, Danny Gilreath of Alabama, Robert Masiers and Roger Gilreath, both of Kankakee.

Deceased are two grandsons, Ricky Jr. and Timothy Jr.; her father; one sister-in-law, Karen Gilreath; and special friend, Michael Cobb.

