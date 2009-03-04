Mary Suzanne "Suzi" Rynn, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Kankakee, died Oct. 2, 2008, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, from cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 6, 2008 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial was in the Veterans National Cemetery, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Rynn had taught school in Indiana, Illinois and Kansas. Upon moving to Davenport, she was a substitute teacher in the Davenport and Rock Island schools. She was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Arthur and Irene Gallagher Scanlon. Her husband, Joseph Paul Rynn Jr., died Dec. 13, 2004. She attended St. Patrick Grade School in Kankakee, was a 1954 graduate of Kankakee High School, and a 1958 graduate of Marian College. She had been president of the Catholic Service Board in Davenport (2005-06) and had volunteered at the Kahl Home, Symphony in Bloom and Festival of Trees for many years. She was an avid golfer and played in various bridge groups throughout the area.

Surviving are one brother, Michael Scanlon of Manassa, Va.; two nieces and four nephews.

