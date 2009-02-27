Jerry Kottkamp

Jerry A. Kottkamp, 59, of Chenoa, formerly of Watseka, died Wednesday (Feb. 25, 2009) at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until the 2 p.m. funeral service at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Gary Minard will officiate.

Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Iroquois. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mr. Kottkamp was a correction sergeant at Pontiac Correctional Center for 24 years. He was born June 14, 1949, in Watseka, the son of Henry T. and Marian E. Sullivan Kottkamp. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, selling on eBay, watching Cardinals baseball and NASCAR racing.

Surviving are his wife, the former Corrine Boxall, whom he married Sept. 7, 2001, in Pontiac; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Gregory Huizenga of Watseka; two sons, Jeremy Kottkamp of Crescent City and Jordan Kottkamp of Martinton; one stepson, Carl Peterson of London, England; two stepdaughters, Anna Peterson and Melanie Billingham, both of London; two grandchildren; and his mother of Watseka.

His father is deceased.

