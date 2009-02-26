James Shellie

Visitation for James Edward Shellie, 84, of Bourbonnais, will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the 11:30 a.m. services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. The Rev. Lawrence Haskins will officiate.

Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. He died Tuesday (Feb. 24, 2009) at Provena Our Lady of Victory.

Mr. Shellie was a master carpenter by trade. He retired from Kentile Textiles in Chicago. He returned to Houston, Miss., and rebuilt the family home, where he resided until moving to Kankakee in 2006. He was born March 14, 1924, in Houston, Miss., the son of George and Lula Spruel Shellie. He married the former Lee Otrice Traylor in 1954. He attended school in Houston, and later attended McComb Holmes College in West Point, Miss. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II and the Korean conflict.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Shellie-Wilkerson and David Wilkerson of Harvey; one son and daughter-in-law, James R. Sr. and Laura Shellie of Kankakee; three grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pauline Shellie of Detroit, Mich.; two sisters, Charlie Mae Shellie-Hill and Willie Jean Shellie-Webb, both of Detroit, Mich.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Deceased are two sisters, Verla Shellie and Ella Shellie Rogers; five brothers, Clem Shellie, George "Sonny" Shellie, twin brothers, Henry and Will Shellie, and Oran Shellie; and one sister-in-law, Louise Shellie.