Dorothy Salisbury

Visitation for Dorothy M. Salisbury, 85, of Kankakee, will be from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the noon services at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Frank Garton will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, where she was a member. She died Saturday (Feb. 21, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, after an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 1, 1923, in Joy Coy, Colo., the daughter of Walter O. and Olga A. Shogrin Foster. Her husband, Denzel "D.L." Salisbury, whom she married Dec. 7, 1947, in Sublette, Kan., died Oct. 28, 2000.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Joyce Salisbury of Plainfield; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ronald Murrell of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sisters-in-law, Merrill (Richard) McConnell of Shawnee Mission, Kan., Marguerite Foster of Hugo, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two sisters, Virginia Copple and Beverly White; and five brothers, Floyd, Eugene, Dean, Phillip and Forrest Foster.

