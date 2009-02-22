Ethel Buckman

Ethel Sargeant Buckman, 91, of Woodhull, formerly of Bonfield, died Friday (Feb. 20, 2009) at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull.

Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was a member, or to Tri-County Ambulance Service.

Mrs. Buckman was a homemaker and a beautician for Sonny Broline in Woodhull. She owned and operated her own beauty shop in Bonfield for more than 30 years until returning to Woodhull in 2005. She was born July 3, 1917, in Woodhull, the daughter of Martin and Violet Peterson Johnson. She graduated from Woodhull High School and attended beauty school in Galesburg. She married Wilson Sargeant Oct. 23, 1938, in Woodhull. She then married Ferd Buckman in January 1968. He died April 4, 1985. She was a former member of Bonfield Lutheran Church, the Bonfield Lions Club and other clubs and organizations in the Bonfield area. She enjoyed photography and sewing.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanne and Charles Brown of Davenport, Iowa, Linda and Roland Nelson of Viola; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Chris Sargeant of Bourbonnais, Michael and Regina Sargeant, Paul and Laura Sargeant, all of St. Augustine, Fla.; 31 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Sandra Jones of Bonfield; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Robert and Kathy Buckman of Bonfield; and two sisters, Ramona Carlson of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Carol Carlson of Knoxville.

Deceased are two sons, Bill and James Sargeant; and one brother.

