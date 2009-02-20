Arthur Jackson

Visitation for Arthur W. Jackson, 90, of Momence, will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Momence, where he was a member. The Rev. Jerry Haley will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence. Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard. He died Wednesday (Feb. 18, 2009) at his home.

Mr. Jackson was a retired farmer. He was born Oct. 28, 1918, in Henning, the son of William C. and Eunice Wood Jackson. His wife, the former Mary Munyon, whom he married June 24, 1939, in Rensselaer, Ind., died Nov. 7, 2000. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing cards.

Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Don Jarvis of Morocco, Ind., Ardis and Richard Wardynski of Momence, Joan and Rudy Watkins of Lake Village, Ind., Janice and John Schoop of St. John, Ind.; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Don Baldwin of Danville, Mary and Nick Boomsma of Bradley; and two sisters-in-law, Harriet Jackson of Kankakee and Joyce Jackson of Chebanse.

Deceased are one granddaughter, Tina; and four brothers, Glenn, Jack, Donald and James Jackson.

Please sign his guestbook at <a target="http://www.cotterfh.com/" href="http://www.cotterfh.com/">cotterfh.com</a>.