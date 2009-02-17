Rita M. Castans (nee Cason) of Chicago, and mother of a Bradley resident, died Sunday (Feb. 15, 2009). She was the beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack," Retired Lt. Chicago Police Department; loving mother of Cassandra (William) Middleton, Carole Castans, Steven (Susan O'Brien), Jeannine (Fred) Moore and Cynthia (Jerry) Luzeniecki of Bradley; devoted grandmother of William Middleton, Sheridan Gurbal, Jennifer Malecki, Rita Castans, Kim Moore, Michelle Moore, David (Anne), Lauren and Ellyn Luzeniecki; and great-grandmother of four; and fond aunt of many nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 North Cicero Avenue. The funeral will be at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday proceeding from the funeral home to St. Monica Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be private.

