John W. Ross, 82, of Waukegan, formerly of Bourbonnais, died Saturday (Feb. 14, 2009) in Waukegan. Private services were held. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Senesac Funeral Home, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ross was a retired engineer. He was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Rochelle, the son of Harry and Pauline Ward Ross. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed golf and watching professional sports.

Surviving are one sister, Betsy L. MacDonald of Bolingbrook, formerly of Bourbonnais; and one nephew, Jeffery MacDonald of Bolingbrook.