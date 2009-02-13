Death notices - Feb. 13, 2009

DEATH NOTICES

Visitation for Sister Suzanne Cote, C.N.D., 94, of Kankakee, will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. She died Sunday (Feb. 8, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Paul A. Zaballah, 89, of Kankakee, died today (Feb. 13, 2009) in Dyer, Ind. Arrangements are pending at the Senesac Funeral Home, Kankakee.

COMING SERVICES

Saturday, Feb. 14

Jerome Beckman, 11 a.m. St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Siberia, Ind.

Ross Bright, 1 p.m. memorial Baier Funeral Home, Watseka

Alberta Clinton, 10 a.m. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Peotone

Ruth Engelking, noon Hack Funeral Home, Beecher

Sharon Loica, noon, O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport

Laura Maxson, 11 a.m. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight

Janet Sykes, 11 a.m. Greater New Hope M.B. Church, Kankakee

PAST SERVICES

Services for John M. Kuntz, 70, of Loda, were held Feb. 12 at The Life Church in Gilman. Pastor Jim Harkins and the Rev. Elizabeth Reis officiated. Mr. Kuntz died Feb. 8, 2009. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Harris, Mike Gibson, Orlen Munsterman, Dave Siebert, Shane Cultra and Greg Kuipers. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Gibson, Quen Cultra, Wayne Dannehl, Richard Price, Sam Baird, Larry Pilcher, John Stevenson and Darwin Roy.

Services for Stella E. LaFond, 86, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 12 at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. The Rev. Charles Wheeler and Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mrs. LaFond died Feb. 8, 2009. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers were Darrell, Dustin, Darren, Ron and Dawn LaFond; and Bob, Ryan and Dennis Eckhoff.

Services for Marjorie G. Stratinsky, 86, of Manteno, were held Feb. 9 at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Jack McCormick officiated. Mrs. Stratinsky died Feb. 4, 2009.

Services for Joseph C. Wezalis II, 47, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 9 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mr. Wezalis died Feb. 4, 2009. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Christopher Franklin, Edward Dean Williams, Brent Hartman, Adam Freeman, Y.W. Lemna and Patrick Sullivan.