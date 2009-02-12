Death notices Feb. 12

* DEATH NOTICES

Earl "Butch" Peters, 71, of Watseka, died Wednesday (Feb. 11, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Carl Southard, 69, of Bourbonnais, died Wednesday (Feb. 11, 2009) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

* COMING SERVICES

Friday, Feb. 13

Adam Gross, 10 a.m. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight

Diane Hassett, 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church of Manteno

Esther Heisner, 10:30 a.m. St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manhattan

Mary Hertz, 11 a.m. Trinity Free Church in Watseka

Tina Ruda, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno

Bobby Williams, 7 p.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton

* PAST SERVICES

A funeral Mass for Lynn M. Jennings, 41, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated Feb. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Bill Dewaan and Deacons Bob LaMotte, Andy Berg and Leon Fritz officiated. Mrs. Jennings died Feb. 5, 2009. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Dennis Dayhoff, Bruce, Mic, Greg, Jim and Tom Davis.

Funeral services for Kay F. Kilpatrick, 66, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 6 at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. The Rev. Jim Williams officiated. Ms. Kilpatrick died Feb. 3, 2009. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Roxann Smith, Justin LaMarr, Josh Leonard, Seth Brais, Joseph Hooker and Henry David.

A funeral Mass for Mary Kincs, 67, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated Feb. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. John Antczak officiated. Mrs. Kincs died Feb. 5, 2009. Pallbearers were Mike Mathovich, Frank Kapple, Jake Reece, Jesse Berry, Walter Simpson and Kevin Art.

Services for Rick A. Landsmann, 44, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 10 at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Pastor Christopher Sheets officiated. Mr. Landsmann died Feb. 6, 2009. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens.

A memorial service for Margaret LaVerne Myers Powers, 88, formerly of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Piper City, was held Feb. 7 at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. The Rev. Alan Cheney officiated. Ms. Powers died Jan. 31, 2009. Burial was in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City.

Funeral services for Ruth E. Roeder, 56, of Gilman, were held Feb. 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. The Rev. Joel Brown officiated. Mrs. Roeder died Feb. 6, 2009.

Services for Marjorie G. Stratinsky, 86, of Manteno, were held Feb. 9 at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Jack McCormick officiated. Mrs. Stratinsky died Feb. 4, 2009.

Services for Joseph C. Wezalis II, 47, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 9 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mr. Wezalis died Feb. 4, 2009. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Christopher Franklin, Edward Dean Williams, Brent Hartman, Adam Freeman, Y.W. Lemna and Patrick Sullivan.