Robert Courtnae

Funeral services for Robert A. "Bob" Courtnae, 81, of Carlsbad, Calif., formerly of Kankakee, will be held at noon Wednesday in the Chapel of Holy Sepulchure Cemetery in Worth.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. He died Thursday (Feb. 5, 2009) in Carlsbad. Arrangements are by the Senesac Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Mr. Courtnae was a commercial real estate owner/manager of properties in Illinois and California. He was born June 1, 1927 in Will County, the son of Arthur and Ann Marie Waldrup Courtnae. His wife, the former Stephanie Roninson, whom he married Jan. 15, 1953, in Crown Point, Ind., died Sept. 29, 2002. He and his wife resided in the Kankakee area for many years until her death, when he sold his business interests and moved to Carlsbad. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. He enjoyed fishing and golfing in his retirement years in California.

Surviving are one son, Arthur Paul Courtnae and Joanne Roberts of Carlsbad; one daughter, Marie Napoleon of Shorewood; and one grandson, John Napoleon of Channahon.

One son-in-law, Clarence Napoleon, is deceased.