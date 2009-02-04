Hunter Gerdes

Hunter Keehn Gerdes, 10, of Saunemin, died Monday (Feb. 2, 2009) at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a 3:45 p.m. rosary service, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Monsignor Thomas Mack will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials may be made for Hugs for Hunter or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Duffy Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Hunter was a fourth-grader at Saunemin Grade School. He was born Sept. 11, 1998, in Pontiac, the son of Bradley W. and Jane A. Keehn Gerdes. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Junior Football League and Pontiac baseball. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike and four-wheeler and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving besides his parents are two brothers, Leighton Brian Gerdes and Walker Reece Gerdes, both of Saunemin; maternal grandfather, John Keehn of Clifton; maternal stepgrandfather, Chuck Hall of Morocco, Ind.; maternal stepgrandmother, Tami (Bill) Kreft of Clifton; paternal grandparents, Mary Ann (Richard) Quas and Leroy Gerdes Jr., all of Pontiac; great-grandparents, Bill and Jan Faulkner of Ashkum; and aunts and uncles, including Kellie (Tim) Lannon of Saunemin, and Matt Faulkner and Jeannie Rae Keehn, both of Ashkum.

Please sign his guestbook at <a target="_blank" href="http://duffyfuneralhome.com">duffyfuneralhome.com</a>.