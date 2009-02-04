Carol Graczyk

Carol A. Graczyk, 66, of Coal City, formerly of Plainfield, died Monday (Feb. 2, 2009) at her home. Visitation and video tribute will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City. The Rev. Ronald Hart will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family for distribution to local charities of their choosing.

Mrs. Graczyk was retired from Rembrandt Studios in Stickney. She was born in Chicago. She was a volunteer for the Girl Scouts, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. She also volunteered her time to a family domestic violence center for women and children. She enjoyed crafts, especially making angels and crosses, which she donated to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Dwight. She enjoyed helping and doing many things for people.

Surviving are her husband, Henry Graczyk, whom she married Jan. 16, 1971, in Chicago; three daughters and one son-in-law, Deb Macek and Deni and Todd Bavone, all of Coal City, Michelle (Joe Lohnstein) Graczyk of Goose Lake; one son, Henry Jr. (Marcy McDaniel) Graczyk of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Katherine Kara of Tucson, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her parents, James Kara and Lydia (Sparr) and Joseph Kina.

