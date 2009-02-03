Jessie Mae Price, 83, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Kankakee, died Friday (Jan. 30, 2009) at Cleveland Clinic. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 until the 10 a.m. services at the R.A. Franklin Funeral Home, 13201 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland, Ohio. Evangelist Darlean Robinson will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ohio.

Ms. Price was a homemaker. She was born Dec. 18, 1925, in Chicago.

Surviving are four daughters, Phyllis (Earnest) Nix of Cleveland, Ohio, Frieda Walls and Sylvia Bell, both of Kankakee, Lillian Price of Vandais Heights, Minn.; four sons, Joseph (Wanda) Price of South Carolina, Charles (Lillie) Price of Kankakee, Richard Price of Chicago, Ronald Price of Kankakee; 50 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are daughters, Irma Whitlow and Gloria Price; sons, Jessie Price Jr., Michael Price, Jessie Price Sr.; sisters, Barbara and Bernice Johnson, Shirley Pierson, Genevia Samuels; and brothers, Howard, Emmett, Neil and Kenny Jones.