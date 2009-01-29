William Seifers

Visitation for William D. "Bill" Seifers, 51, of Kentland, Ind., formerly of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, and from 11 a.m. Saturday at the Limestone Church of the Nazarene, until the noon services. The Rev. Phil Dorries will officiate.

Burial will be in Aroma Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He died Tuesday (Jan. 27, 2009) at his home.

Mr. Seifers was employed at Bon L Manufacturing in Kentland, Ind. He was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Eldon and Betty Blanchard Seifers. He was a graduate of Eastridge High School. He was a member of the Aroma Park Church of the Nazarene. He was a former member of the Aroma Park and St. Anne Fire Departments. He was also an EMT.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rita Panozzo, whom he married Feb. 2, 1979, in Kankakee; one son, Donald Seifers of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jennifer and Darrell Hazzard of Kankakee, Crystal Seifers and her partner, Mike Fisher of St. Anne; five grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Patricia Thomas, Carol and Juancinto Solis, and Sharon Seifers, all of Kankakee, Janice and Dave Wilken of Bourbonnais; one brother, James Seifers of Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his parents; two brothers, Paul and Roger Seifers; mother-in-law, Margaret Panozzo; and two brothers-in-law, Timothy Panozzo and Jeffrey Tutt.

