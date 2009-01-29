Visitation for Laura-Lu Sanstrom, 80, of Kankakee, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. celebration of the memorial Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, where she was a member. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate.

Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to Good Shepherd Manor. She died Tuesday (Jan. 27, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Sanstrom sold Avon for many years. She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Momence, the daughter of Percival and Margaret Cleary Dennis. Her husband, David Sanstrom, whom she married in December 1950, in Ottawa, died April 21, 2007. She had been a volunteer at Good Shepherd Manor. She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout den mother and assisted the Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the CCW at her church. She enjoyed reading.

Surviving are one daughter, Sue King of Grant Park; four sons and daughters-in-law, David D. and Linda Sanstrom of St. Joseph, Jim and Lana Sanstrom of Newman, Gerry J. and Denise Sanstrom of Grant Park, Joe and Lisa Sanstrom of Wheaton; eight grandchildren; one sister, Mary Alice Wagner of Salem; and one sister-in-law, Ruth Dennis of Momence.

One brother, Dwight Dennis, is deceased.

