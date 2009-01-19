Robert Papineau Sr.

Visitation for Robert E. Papineau Sr., 76, of Bonfield, will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday until the 7 p.m. services at the Senesac Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will officiate.

Burial will be in the Bonfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. He died Saturday (Jan. 17, 2009) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Papineau was a self-employed trucker who hauled grain, stone and gravel and did backhoe services for many years. He had also worked at General Foods for 18 years and at U.S. Rubber Corporation. He was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of Henry and Kathleen Waskosky Papineau. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich, the Bonfield Lions Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Bradley. He was a John Wayne fan for many years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Theresa LaFlamme, of Bonfield, whom he married June 5, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee; five sons and four daughters-in-law, George and Jodi Papineau of Chebanse, Earl Papineau of Wilmington, John and Shelly Papineau of Belleville, Mich., Rex and Patti Papineau of Greenfield, Ind., Robert Jr. and Chris Papineau of Bonfield; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Dallas Wheeler of Kankakee; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Penny Henson, Marla Alfrey and Alberta Krumweide; and five brothers, Bert, Leroy, Gerald, Ralph and Oliver Papineau.