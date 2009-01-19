FLAG

Lowell White -- Kankakee

Visitation for Lowell L. White, 69, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Manteno, where he was a member. The Rev. Hal Trovillion will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. He died Thursday (Jan. 15, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mr. White was a security guard for Initial Security. He was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Buncombe, the son of Robert T. and Marie Z. Craig White. He served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening, collecting stamps and photography.

Surviving are his wife, the former Eula Robinson, whom he married June 5, 1962, in Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Loy and Kat White of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Clifford Reinhart of St. Anne; four sisters, Mary Haslett of California, Linda Grant and Debra Spilsbury, both of Kankakee, Rose Zelhart of Momence; and three brothers, Bill White of Bourbonnais, Dave White of Colorado and Terry White of Texas.

Deceased are one sister, Sharon Anderson; and one brother, Bobby White.

Please sign his guestbook at brownfhmanteno.com.